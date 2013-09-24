SS Manny Machado appeared to suffer a left knee injury stepping awkwardly on first base running out a ground ball in the seventh inning of a 5-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at Tropicana Field. The All-Star’s knee appeared to buckle inward and he went immediately to the dirt. He was removed from the field on a cart. Manager Buck Showalter said there was no word on Machado because “somehow they couldn’t get the film developed here in Tampa.” He rebuked what he considered an expected negative outcome and said “I think he’ll play again for the Baltimore Orioles at a very high level.”

RHP Wei-Yin Chen allowed two runs on six hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings of a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field. He struck out four. It was just the fourth start of his career shorter than six innings. He has allowed three earned runs or less in 41 of 54 career starts.

RHP Tommy Hunter (6-5) allowed a game-ending homer to James Loney in the ninth inning of a 5-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Monday. Three of his losses have come on walk-off homers, two against the Rays.

1B Chris Davis hit his American League-leading 52nd home run Monday in a 5-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Davis mashed a Chris Archer pitch that hung over the plate out to dead center for a two-run shot. Davis had not hit a homer since Sept. 17. Of the 52 he has hit this season, 38 have been up the middle or to the opposite (left) field, according to Baseball Reference.

RHP Chris Tillman (16-7, 3.70) is expected to make his 32nd start of the season Tuesday when the Baltimore Orioles open a three-game series against Toronto at Oriole Park. Tillman is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA in four starts against Toronto this year. In two home starts against the Jays, he is 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA.