3B Manny Machado’s knee injury isn’t as bad as many feared. The Orioles said before Tuesday’s game that he suffered a torn medial patellofemoral ligament and will treat it conservatively -- with rest, rehab and strengthening exercises. They estimate the recovery time at 6-to-8 weeks and said Machado should be ready for spring training. “It’s good news for the clubhouse, as much for the person as for the team. They’ve all come to really respect Manny and the way he’s carried himself this year,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. Machado got a standing ovation from the crowd when shown on the video scoreboard during the fifth inning.

3B Wilson Betemit was released by the Orioles. He had been designated for assignment Sept. 16. In six games with the Orioles, Betemit was 0-for-10 with three strikeouts. Betemit had made his first start of the season Aug. 28 after a stint on the 60-day disabled list with a right knee ligament sprain.

LF Nate McLouth’s second-inning homer in Tuesday’s loss was the 100th of his career. Plus, it came two pitches after 2B Brian Roberts hit a solo homer. That was the fifth time this season that the Orioles have hit back-to-back homers.

2B Alexi Casilla was still trying to get everything in place before Tuesday’s game, one day after he was injured in a frightening collision with RF Nick Markakis Monday in Tampa Bay. Casilla tried to make a diving catch and his head collided with Markakis’ thigh/leg. Casilla had a CT scan down in Florida and did fly back with the team but said he’s forgotten much of the incident. “I‘m just putting my mind together,” he said Tuesday. “I don’t remember things.”

RHP Chris Tillman suffered another hard-luck no-decision. He held the Blue Jays to one run on five hits with nine strikeouts and only one walk in seven innings. He left with a 2-1 lead, but the Orioles couldn’t hold it on the night when they were eliminated from postseason contention. “Personally, I think it’s been a long year,” Tillman said. “We worked hard and we grinded it out. It is disappointing. It’s tough, but at the same time we played a lot of good baseball.”

RHP Bud Norris last pitched in Friday’s 18-inning marathon loss in Tampa Bay. He came on in relief and took the loss in that game. Toronto is one of three teams in the major leagues Norris hasn’t faced.