3B Manny Machado was placed on the 60-disabled list Wednesday with a torn ligament in his left knee that he suffered Monday against the Rays after running to first base. However, the injury was not as bad as expected because there is no apparent injury to his ACL or MCL. Machado could begin running in six to eight weeks. “Obviously, when it first happened, it was a terrifying moment for myself, all of the fans and my teammates,” Machado said at a news conference Wednesday. “It wasn’t fun. But we got the results yesterday and it was much better than what we expected.” Machado was an All-Star this season and ended the year batting .283 with 14 homers and 71 RBIs. He led the American League with 51 doubles.

IF Ryan Flaherty got the start at third base Wednesday against Toronto and had his best offensive night of the season. Flaherty homered twice, increasing his total to 10 on the season, and had a season-high four RBI. “It’s fun,” Flaherty said. “Obviously, you wish the circumstances were a little different than they are.”

C Steve Clevenger got the start Wednesday against Toronto in place of Matt Wieters. Clevenger was acquired from the Chicago Cubs along with Scott Feldman on July 2 and grew up just miles from Oriole Park at Camden Yards. “First time I will play in Camden Yards besides in high school. It will be fun and exciting,” said Clevenger before the game. He finished 1-for-4.

2B Jonathan Schoop made his his major league debut Wednesday against Toronto. “[Schoop] wants to be a contributor up here at some point,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “It’s a good spot for him.” Schoop picked up his first major league hit and home run in the 9-5 victory over the Blue Jays.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada likely won’t be recalled by the Orioles for the final series of the season this weekend against the Red Sox, manager Buck Showalter said. Wada underwent Tommy John surgery last year and was inconsistent with his return to the minors this season. He was 5-6 with a 4.03 ERA in 19 starts for Triple-A Norfolk.

OF Chris Dickerson had an MRI on his right hamstring Wednesday. The results were not immediately available. Dickerson batted .238 with four homers and 13 RBI in 56 games this season.

RHP Chris Tillman will start the Orioles final game of the season Sunday against the Red Sox. Tillman led the Orioles with 17 wins this season. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said he approached Tillman during warmups Tuesday and asked if he would be able to throw Sunday. “I didn’t want to spring it on him,” Showalter said. Tillman said he’d be ready.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who will start the series finale Thursday against the Blue Jays, took the loss in his most previous outing Saturday against the Rays. He allowed three runs on two hits with a career-high five walks. Prior to that start, Gonzalez was forced to leave the game Sep. 15 against Toronto in the sixth inning with a groin strain. Gonzalez is 3-2 with a 3.58 ERA in six career starts against the Blue Jays.