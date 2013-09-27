RHP Jim Johnson earned his 48th save. He gave up a single in the ninth and closed the game with little trouble. He needs two more saves to become just the second reliever in major league history to save 50 games in consecutive seasons. Eric Gagne (2002, 2003) is the other. Johnson has posted 99 saves during the last two years.

RHP Scott Feldman has been one of the top Orioles pitchers of late, pitching consistently and getting deeper into games. He’s 1-1 with a 4.09 ERA vs. the Red Sox in 10 career games, four of which were starts.

C Matt Wieters drove in two runs Thursday. His solo homer in the second tied the game at 1-1, and he added a sacrifice fly for an insurance run in the fourth inning that gave the Orioles a 3-1 lead. Wieters leads the majors with 12 sacrifice flies. “It’s a cool stat to lead the league in, I guess,” he said. “Any time you get a man on third with less than two outs, you feel like it’s your job to get them in.”

1B Chris Davis has been bothered by a sore foot lately, and manager Buck Showalter held him out Thursday. But the Orioles are hoping to have him back Friday for the series opener with Boston, the final series of the season for both. “We’ll take it day to day, see how he feels in the morning,” Showalter said. “He did tell me in the eighth or ninth inning that this sitting stuff, he didn’t like it too much.”

RHP Miguel Gonzalez turned in what might have been his best start in his final start of the season Thursday night. He gave up just one run on two hits in seven innings in the 3-2 win over the Jays and finish 11-8 for the season. “It was great,” Gonzalez said. “I was commanding my fastball and my splitter. I threw enough off-speed for strikes for them to swing at and we finished strong.”