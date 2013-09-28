FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 29, 2013 / 2:51 AM / 4 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B/DH Danny Valencia has played his way into the Orioles’ plans for 2014.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen is 2-2 with a 5.08 ERA versus the Red Sox during his two years in the major leagues. He’s pitched against them in Baltimore just once, last year, and got the win after giving up one run in six innings.

RHP Jim Johnson is wanted once again by the Orioles. The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that the team will tender Johnson a contract for next season. Executive vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette said in The Sun that “I think that Johnson has established himself as a top closer in the big leagues when you look at the top savers in the league. He is right up there.”

RHP Scott Feldman ended the season on a very rough note as Boston banged him around for eight runs on eight hits in just 2 1/3 innings. He allowed five runs in the first inning as the Red Sox hit several balls very hard. “Just wasn’t very good. It seemed like I made a lot of mistakes, behind in the count, and they hit them. Any time I made a mistake, they pretty much put the good part of the bat on it, and hit it pretty well,” Feldman said.

1B Chris Davis returned to the lineup after missing Thursday’s series finale with the Blue Jays due to a sore foot. He hit his 53rd home run of the season and drove in one run with that homer, giving him 138 RBIs this season. Davis also set a club record for most homers in Baltimore (28), breaking Frank Robinson’s old record that was set at Memorial Stadium in 1966.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.