3B/DH Danny Valencia has played his way into the Orioles’ plans for 2014.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen is 2-2 with a 5.08 ERA versus the Red Sox during his two years in the major leagues. He’s pitched against them in Baltimore just once, last year, and got the win after giving up one run in six innings.

RHP Jim Johnson is wanted once again by the Orioles. The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that the team will tender Johnson a contract for next season. Executive vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette said in The Sun that “I think that Johnson has established himself as a top closer in the big leagues when you look at the top savers in the league. He is right up there.”

RHP Scott Feldman ended the season on a very rough note as Boston banged him around for eight runs on eight hits in just 2 1/3 innings. He allowed five runs in the first inning as the Red Sox hit several balls very hard. “Just wasn’t very good. It seemed like I made a lot of mistakes, behind in the count, and they hit them. Any time I made a mistake, they pretty much put the good part of the bat on it, and hit it pretty well,” Feldman said.

1B Chris Davis returned to the lineup after missing Thursday’s series finale with the Blue Jays due to a sore foot. He hit his 53rd home run of the season and drove in one run with that homer, giving him 138 RBIs this season. Davis also set a club record for most homers in Baltimore (28), breaking Frank Robinson’s old record that was set at Memorial Stadium in 1966.