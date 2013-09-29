RHP Josh Stinson gave up two runs and three hits in one inning of relief during Saturday’s win. That snapped a string of nine straight scoreless appearances for Stinson, who helped out the Baltimore bullpen in the last few weeks.

2B Brian Roberts hit his eighth homer of the season in Saturday’s win. His solo homer to start the third inning off LHP Jon Lester gave the Orioles a 2-0 lead at that point. The question now is what happens during the offseason if the Orioles are going to re-sign Roberts. His contract ends after this season. “Those types of discussions and (the) way that comes down is down the road,” Showalter said. “I plan on trying to personally get how Robby’s feeling. It’s not the time or place for it. He’s had a great year.”

RHP Jim Johnson closed out Saturday’s win for his 49th save of the season. He’s the American League leader and now has 100 saves in the past two seasons. “Jimmy closed out another one-run game with basically the middle of their order,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s going to end up leading the American League in saves. I’d like to think everybody appreciates how hard that is to do, especially with how many close situations we seem to have.”

DH Steve Pearce battled through a season of wrist problems and came through several times. He did it again Saturday night, getting the winning two-run double in a 6-5 victory over the Red Sox. “It’s very satisfying. It was almost hard to picture anything good coming out of this year on a personal note,” Pearce said. “I was fighting a wrist injury ... so on a personal note, it’s definitely gratifying, especially in a game like this.”

RHP Chris Tillman has won three straight starts at home against the Red Sox. He has a 4-2 record and a 2.35 ERA in 10 career starts against Boston. Tillman has developed into the top starter for the Orioles in 2013.