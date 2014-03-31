FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Treasury Markets
March 31, 2014 / 10:32 PM / 3 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was in a tight battle for a roster spot this spring before getting hurt.

3B Manny Machado (left knee surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He will require some at-bats in the minors before joining the Orioles.

INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. The stint on the shelf allows the Orioles to keep the versatile Rule 5 pick for the near term rather than lose him back to the Red Sox.

LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26. He might be able to return in April.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
