2B Steve Lombardozzi played his first game against Detroit on Friday since the Tigers traded him to Baltimore during spring training for veteran SS Alex Gonzalez. Lombardozzi had a pair of singles in four at-bats. “That was a tough move for us, but it was made of necessity,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said of the deal, prompted by an injury to SS Jose Iglesias. “He is a good guy and was good in the clubhouse. I hope he does well. Even against us, as long as we win the game.” Lombardozzi never appeared in a regular season game for Detroit. He was acquired in a winter deal with Washington for RHP Doug Fister. “He’s a baseball player,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s versatile. He kind of fits us.” “I think I‘m going to get a chance to play over here,” Lombardozzi said. “I think it was a good opportunity in Detroit, and I think it’s an even better opportunity here. I‘m just excited to be here and help this team win any way I can.”

RHP Kevin Gausman was held out of a start in the minors this week to make him ready in case Baltimore needed an emergency start Saturday in Detroit. The threat of rain and a postponement Friday meant a day-night doubleheader Saturday was possible and manager Buck Showalter wanted to use an extra starter rather than mess up his rotation. Gausman was scheduled to start for Triple-A Norfolk Thursday night in Charlotte but was scratched. He was later listed as Norfolk’s Friday night starter. “You can only bring them in for that one game and then they have to go right back out,” Showalter said of the 26th-man rule before Thursday’s matchup with the Red Sox. Gausman, 23, went 3-5 with a 5.66 ERA in 20 games including five starts for the Orioles last season.

DH Nelson Cruz put his name into the Orioles’ record book with a home run in each of his first two games with Baltimore. He was the fifth Baltimore player to accomplish that feat. Frank Robinson (1966), Rafael Palmeiro (1994), Pete Incaviglia (1996) and Sal Fasano (2005) are the others. He was the eighth Oriole to hit a home run in each of the season’s first two games (3B Brooks Robinson, twice), RF Nick Markakis, 1B Chris Davis being the other three).

SS J.J. Hardy was held out of Friday’s starting lineup as a precaution after the Orioles arrived late in Detroit for the start of a three-game series. “He was having some light back spasms, we arrived late, so I just wanted to give him a rest,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We don’t want it to turn into something else. I was considering it anyway.” Hardy was available for use if needed. He was replaced by INF Jonathan Schoop, who played third with INF Ryan Flaherty sliding over to short.

C Matt Wieters did not start for Baltimore in Detroit on Friday. Manager Buck Showalter wanted to get C Steve Clevenger a start and figured a late-night arrival prior to a day game was a good time to do so. Wieters had started all three of Baltimore’s games with Boston.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez wasn’t able to survive a two-home run barrage Friday after returning to the mound following a 34-minute rain delay. A pair of Detroit singles came before the play stoppage and afterward Gonzalez gave up a three-run home run to LF Rajai Davis plus a solo shot to RF Torii Hunter. “I don’t think he had a real good feel for the ball,” manager Buck Showalter said. “But this time of year, that’s an issue. That’s part of it.”