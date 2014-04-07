3B Manny Machado (left knee surgery) felt no negative reactions Friday after doing some light baseball activities the day before. “His next step will be to sprint full speed and repeat it the next day,” manager Buck Showalter said. There is no timetable for his return.

SS Ryan Flaherty singled off RHP Al Alburquerque in the ninth inning Sunday, his first hit of the season. Flaherty had been hitless in 17 official at-bats prior to the clean line single to right. He was also 0-for-17 to begin 2013.

RF Nick Markakis legged out a triple in the eighth inning Sunday that led to the winning run in Baltimore’s 3-1 victory at Detroit. Markakis went down and got a 1-2 curveball and yanked it into the right field corner, easily making it into third. “Nick getting to third on the hit was a key for me,” Showalter said. “A lot of guys would have dropped anchor and stopped at second on that one.” He scored on CF Adams Jones’ sacrifice fly.

CF Adam Jones ripped a 2-2 fastball from RHP Justin Verlander for a tie-breaking sacrifice fly Sunday in the eighth inning. Verlander started Jones out with a series of fastballs, switched to breaking balls and then fed him another fastball that was drilled for a sacrifice fly. “Jonesy stuck his nose in there,” manager Buck Showalter said. “That was a good at-bat.” Jones also doubled in the sixth and scored Baltimore’s first run on a double by DH Nelson Cruz.

SS J.J. Hardy was a late scratch from Baltimore’s starting lineup Sunday due to lower back spasms. He was replaced at short by INF John Flaherty, who had been slated to start at second. 3B Jonathan Schoop was inserted into the starting lineup. Hardy felt discomfort in his lower back during batting practice. He missed Friday’s game with back spasms but said those were in a different place in his back. “I don’t know about (him playing) Monday,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We’ll have to see. It’s a short turnaround.”

RHP Chris Tillman turned in Baltimore’s strongest start of the season Sunday, allowing just one run and five hits in 8 1/3 innings. “Some guys, when they know they’ve got (right-hander) Justin Verlander coming up on their turn, would have said, ‘Woe is me,'” Showalter said. “Tilly (Tillman) takes that as kind of a challenge. ”He was very efficient.“ He was removed after giving up a one-out double to 1B Victor Martinez in the ninth. ”I wanted to stay in,“ Tillman said. ”But I trust Buck. “If I had made all my pitches, I would have still been in there.” His 8 1/3 innings matched the longest outing of his career, July 4, 2012, at Seattle.