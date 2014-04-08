OF Francisco Peguero started baseball activities and a hitting progression Monday after getting the cast off his right wrist. Peguero has been on the disabled list since March 21 with tendinitis in his right wrist.

3B Manny Machado continued his rehab from knee surgery by participating in full baseball activities on Monday and, though there is not a timetable for his return, manager Buck Showalter was optimistic about the progress.

RHP Dylan Bundy is recovering from “Tommy John” surgery with the target return date of sometime in July, one year after the elbow operation. After throwing 30 pitches from a full mound Friday, Bundy threw 30 pitches, which all were fastballs. The plan is for Bundy to incorporate changeups into the next session and then graduate to throwing his other off-speed pitches.

RHP Preston Guilmet was acquired from Cleveland for 2B Torsten Boss and optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. Guilmet, 26, posted a 1.68 ERA with 20 saves in 49 games for Triple-A Columbus in 2013.

LHP Johan Santana is rehabbing from a second shoulder surgery in three seasons and that recovery process continued Monday with a two-inning simulated game. That came after he threw 35 pitches on Friday from the full mound at the team’s minor league complex in Sarasota, Fla.

SS J.J. Hardy was scratched again, absent from the Orioles starting lineup with lower-back spasms and missed his fourth straight game. He was a late scratch from Baltimore’s starting lineup Sunday due to lower-back spasms that manager Buck Showalter said occurred while he was fielding his 21st ground ball during infield practice over the weekend in Detroit. Before Monday’s game, he was taking his first round of treatments.

OF Nolan Reimold was moved from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list as he recovers from a neck injury. Reimold has been on the DL since March 26 after having cervical-spine fusion surgery and he has yet to participate in baseball activities. The move was also necessary when the Orioles acquired minor league RHP Preston Guilmet from Cleveland and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk.

C Derek Norris hit his first home run of the season Monday in the sixth inning off Twins RHP Kevin Correia. Norris, a career .226 hitter entering the season, is off to a hot start, going 5-for-12 with a home run and a walk.