OF David Lough, who has been dealing with a concussion, was not in the starting lineup in the series opener against Toronto but was available if needed, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. Lough passed a concussion test Wednesday. “We just want to be on the safe side with it and see where we are,” said Showalter, who spoke with Lough earlier in the day. “I feel like I’ve got an understanding of what’s going on, and we’ll take it day-by-day.”

3B Many Machado, who is still recovering from knee surgery, will get two-at bats against teammate Johan Santana in a simulated game Saturday in Florida. He will not run the bases, but was expected to do some work on the treadmill afterward. The Orioles are hoping Machado can return later this month.

LHP Johan Santana, who is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, is scheduled to throw a batting practice session to hitters on Saturday in Sarasota, Fla. Santana will also throw two at-bats to Orioles third baseman Manny Machado, who is still recovering from knee surgery. Santana is not expected to make an appearance for the Orioles until sometime during the summer.

SS J.J. Hardy was expected to return to the Orioles lineup for the series opener against Toronto but he was a late scratch. He has now been held out of the starting lineup six times in the past seven games because of recurring back spasms. Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said Hardy simply didn’t want take any chances for a long-term injury this early in the season. “He knows the length of the season,” Showalter said. “He’s dealt with this before. He understands how important it is to get this resolved.”

C Matt Wieters went 0-for-3 on Friday against Toronto, snapping an eight-game hitting streak. That was also longest hitting streak of his career. Wieters is still batting .333 with two homers and six RBIs on the season.