LHP Brian Matusz was not at Friday’s game and went to emergency room suffering from a virus. He was not admitted. He did not pitch in Saturday’s game against Toronto.

OF David Lough, who has been suffering from concussion-like symptoms, started in left field against the Blue Jays. Lough missed two games this week and served as a late-inning defensive replacement in another. He went 2-for-5, scoring the Oriole’s first run and driving in the game-winner with a single in the 12th inning. “I want to be out there for my team and do things like tonight,” he said. “It’s never good when you have a lingering-type issue, but hopefully we’ve got it squared away and can look past it.”

3B Manny Machado got six at-bats against teammate Johan Santana in a simulated game Saturday in Sarasota, Fla. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Machado, who is recovering from knee surgery, will attempt to sprint on Monday. The Orioles are hoping he can return later this month.

LHP Johan Santana, who is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, threw 33 pitches in two innings during a simulated game with 3B Manny Machado Saturday in Sarasota, Fla., according to Orioles manager Buck Showalter. Santana is not expected to return until the summer. Suspended LHP Troy Patton and injured corner INF Michael Almanzar (left knee tendinitis) also played in the simulated game.

SS J.J. Hardy returned to the starting lineup against Toronto after missing six of the past seven games with recurring back spasms. “I feel good about the way my back feels,” Hardy said before the game. “I need to get out there and move around and do things, and then I’ll start to trust it more.” Hardy looked fluid on a variety of plays in the field, but went 0-for-5 at the plate.

C Matt Wieters, one day-after his eight-game hitting streak ended, was given the night off, with left-handed hitting Steve Clevenger doing the catching. “Just the match-ups,” Orioles manager Buck Showalater said of resting Wieters on Saturday instead of Sunday. “Got (LHP Mark) Buehrle (pitching) tomorrow. And like (Steve) catching tonight and Matt tomorrow.” Clevenger went 0-for-4.

RHP Bud Norris was in line for a win Saturday before Toronto tied the game against closer Tommy Hunter in the ninth inning of a 2-1 12-inning Baltimore win. Norris went seven innings, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out four in seven innings. “He got some outs with the change-up, which is putting it in the hitter’s head,” Orioles Manager Buck Showalter said. “He had a lot of quality pitches down, a lot of quality strikes down with the fastball.”