Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
April 15, 2014 / 2:21 AM / 3 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Brian Matusz was back with the team after missing the past two games with flu-like symptoms that forced him to visit an area hospital. Matusz has been one of the Orioles’ most reliable arms out of the bullpen. He threw 2/3 of an inning Sunday against Toronto and allowed one walk. “He looks a lot better,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s feeling better.”

3B Manny Machado is expected to run full speed Monday as he continues to progress from knee surgery. Machado took batting practice Saturday and did not report any issues. Showalter expects the same with the running. “Tomorrow is a big day for him,” Showalter said. “Though I think he has already tested it. Somehow, I think at some point, in that vast complex he snuck out and sprinted somewhere.”

LHP Zach Britton has given the Orioles a boost out of the bullpen this season. He is 2-0 on the season and has now allowed a run in 8.1 innings. As a former starter, Baltimore manager Buck Showalter has not ruled out Britton returning to that role if needed. “I would not hesitate if there was a need that best serves us,” Showalter said.

DH Steve Pearce got his first start of the season. Pearce has a solid spring training, batting .275, but he was the last player on the 25-man roster to get a start this season. Pearce went 1-for-4 and is batting .143.

1B Chris Davis, who led Major League Baseball with 53 home runs last year, got his first homer of the season Sunday against Toronto. Davis was also hit by a pitch and has reached base safely in 11 of 12 games. Davis is batting .279.

