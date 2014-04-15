LF David Lough was back in left field Monday against Tampa Bay and appears to be recovered from the concussion symptoms that bothered him last week. He passed a concussion test and was cleared to play over the weekend. Lough went 0-for-4 Monday against the Rays and is batting .143 on the season.

3B Manny Machado, who is recovering from offseason knee surgery, ran six sprints at 90 feet on Monday in Florida. He is expected to increase the distance to 180 feet Tuesday and eventually start running the bases. “He wants to get it right the first time,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter. “He’s got a lot of good people around him who won’t let him get ahead of himself. And the things they’re putting him through, it’s going to be pretty obvious if he can do them, he’s ready to go. If he can‘t, we’re in another boat.” There is no specific date for his return, but he is expected to play in at least two or three extended games before going on a rehab assignment.

RHP Dylan Bundy, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, threw 35 pitches Monday with a mix of fastballs and change-ups from the full mound. “He is doing good,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. Bundy is expected to throw breaking balls by the end of the week. However, he is not expected to return to the major league club until some time in the summer.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen will look to build on his impressive performance Monday against Tampa Bay when he earned his first victory of the season. Chen had not pitched past the sixth inning in his previous two outings. However, he had much better command against Tampa Bay, allowing just one run on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks. “It’s nice to go out there and pitch like we did, hit like we did,” Chen said through an interpreter. “It’s just good to play a good game.”