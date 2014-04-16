SS Manny Machado continues to edge close to his return from offseason knee surgery. Machado took five at-bats in a simulated game Tuesday. He also ran three sprints at 90 yards and the sprints at 180 yards Tuesday. Machado is expected to run the bases Wednesday and then he could begin a rehab assignment if all goes well. There is no specific date for his return.

CF Adam Jones was sent home prior to Tuesday’s rainout against Tampa Bay with flu-like symptoms. Teammate Evan Meek was experiencing the same illness and was also sent home. His status was undetermined. Jones is batting .240 with a homer and five RBIs.

RHP Evan Meek was feeling the effects of a virus Tuesday going around the Orioles clubhouse . He was sent home as a precaution, but is not expected to miss any extended time. Meek pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings Monday, allowing a hit with a strikeout. “It’s going on all over,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said about the illness. “I was going to give Evan a few days off anyway.”