INF Manny Machado is expected to play his first extended spring training game on Saturday in his recovery from left knee surgery. Having his power back in the lineup would be a big boost for the Orioles lineup.

INF Jonathan Schoop collected a career-best four hits, batting ninth in the order. It extended his hitting streak to seven games, not bad for the last hitter in the lineup. He’s 12-for-28 in the streak.

OF Nick Markakis doubled on the first pitch of the game to tie Rafael Palmeiro (434) for ninth on the club’s all-time list for extra-base hits, but he had to wait a while for it to be official. Red Sox manager John Farrell challenged the call by third-base umpire Will Little that the ball touched the left-field foul line. After a 2:56 delay, the call was upheld. In his second at-bat, he doubled to right and drove in a run. The hot hitting Markakis had an eight-game streak snapped on Monday, but went 2-for-4 in his last game before collecting two doubles in the series-opener against the Red Sox on Friday.

RHP Chris Tillman threw a season-high 122 pitches, lasting five innings to get the win. “I don’t pay attention to it,” he said of the pitch count. “I don’t know how many I finished with. It was a lot.” Tillman is 4-1 against the Red Sox in his last seven starts, dating back to last season.

RHP Darren O‘Day has quite a run going. The right-handed set-man hasn’t allowed a run in his last 15 appearances, dating back to August 25 of last season. Mainly used against right-handed batters, the sidearm thrower has been a big weapon out of the Orioles bullpen. He went 1 1/3 scoreless innings on Friday, collecting his first save of the season.