3B Manny Machado, making his way back from knee surgery, played five innings in extended spring training on Saturday and no problems were reported. He went 2-for-4 and played third base, and is scheduled to play again Monday after a day of rest. He still has a minor league rehab assignment awaiting. “He’s doing it right,” manager Buck Showalter said.

LHP Zach Britton, unavailable Friday night after being left back at the hotel because of flu-like symptoms, was back on the job on Saturday. His Friday absence led to LHP Brian Matusz working 2 2/3 innings in the 8-4 victory.

LF Nelson Cruz drove in both Orioles runs in Saturday’s loss, the second picked up after manager Buck Showalter successfully challenged a call at first base. The second RBI was the 500th of Cruz’s career and seven of his 11 RBIs this season have come against the Red Sox.

RF Nick Markakis went 2-for-3 with a walk on Saturday and has three straight multi-hit games. He is 8-for-16 lifetime against Boston LHP Felix Doubront.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, seen as a key to Baltimore’s success after signing as a free agent, takes a 0-3 record and a 7.31 ERA to the mound at Fenway Park on Sunday night. He lost to the Red Sox in his Orioles debut on April 2 and has yielded 13 earned runs and four home runs in 16 innings.

C Matt Wieters didn’t want Red Sox C David Ross saying anything to pitcher Bud Norris after a couple of high and tight pitches in the seventh inning, leading to the emptying of the benches but nothing else. ”Ross just got a little upset with a couple balls that just slipped and got away,“ Wieters said. ”Two of them were sliders. More than anything,