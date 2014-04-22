RF Nelson Cruz went 1-for-3 on Monday with an RBI, a walk and a run scored. He is batting .308, going 8-for-26 in seven games against the Red Sox this season with nine of his 13 RBIs coming against them.

CF Adam Jones went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to five games. He is now hitting .476, going 10-for-21 in that streak. It is the longest active hit streak for the Orioles.

1B Chris Davis went 1-for-2 with a single and two walks and drove in a run. He has now reached base in 17 consecutive games, tying his career-high on-base streak of Aug. 6-25, 2013.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez is scheduled to make his fourth start of the season -- and third road start -- on Tuesday. In eight career appearances, including seven starts, against the Blue Jays, he is 4-2 with a 3.00 ERA, allowing 16 earned runs over 48 innings. In his seven starts, he has four quality starts. In five career appearances, four starts, at Rogers Center, he is 1-2 with a 3.54 ERA. Gonzalez made his major league debut at Rogers Centre on May 29, 2012, giving up one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.