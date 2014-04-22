FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
April 23, 2014 / 2:32 AM / 3 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Nelson Cruz went 1-for-3 on Monday with an RBI, a walk and a run scored. He is batting .308, going 8-for-26 in seven games against the Red Sox this season with nine of his 13 RBIs coming against them.

CF Adam Jones went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to five games. He is now hitting .476, going 10-for-21 in that streak. It is the longest active hit streak for the Orioles.

1B Chris Davis went 1-for-2 with a single and two walks and drove in a run. He has now reached base in 17 consecutive games, tying his career-high on-base streak of Aug. 6-25, 2013.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez is scheduled to make his fourth start of the season -- and third road start -- on Tuesday. In eight career appearances, including seven starts, against the Blue Jays, he is 4-2 with a 3.00 ERA, allowing 16 earned runs over 48 innings. In his seven starts, he has four quality starts. In five career appearances, four starts, at Rogers Center, he is 1-2 with a 3.54 ERA. Gonzalez made his major league debut at Rogers Centre on May 29, 2012, giving up one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.