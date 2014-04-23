3B Manny Machado (left knee) is scheduled to begin his minor-league rehabilitation assignment Friday at advanced-A Frederick. Machado, who is recovering from October surgery to repair a torn patellofemoral ligament in his left knee, played in his third extended spring training game on Tuesday as designated hitter and will play seven innings at third base in Sarasota, Fla., on Wednesday before leaving for the minor-league assignment.

LHP T.J. McFarland joined the Orioles for Tuesday’s game after being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to help bolster the overworked bullpen. INF/OF Steve Pearce has been designated for assignment to make room for him. The bullpen has been busy with LHP Zach Britton, LHP Brian Matusz and RHP Darren O‘Day all pitching in back-to-back games against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. McFarland is 0-1 with a 1.84 ERA in 14 2/3 innings as a starter for Norfolk. He had been scheduled to start for the Tides on Tuesday. Pearce batted .143 (1-for-7) in three games with the Orioles.

SS J.J. Hardy (right hamstring) missed his second straight game after coming out of Sunday’s game in Boston during the sixth inning. Hardy said he could have played Tuesday in the 9-3 loss to Toronto. “Yesterday it was sore and I didn’t like the way it felt yesterday,” Hardy said before Tuesday’s game. “Today that soreness is gone A huge improvement from yesterday.” He could be in the lineup on Wednesday.

INF/OF Steve Pearce was designated for assignment on Tuesday to make room for LHP T.J. McFarland, who was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. In three games with the Orioles this season he was 1-for-7. “It’s a numbers thing,” Pearce said. “In this situation it was unfortunate that I was the odd man out. It’s part of the game, I understand that. It’s just the way it works.”

C Matt Wieters (right forearm) did not play in Tuesday’s 9-3 loss to the Blue Jays. He said he felt the arm tighten up on a throw in Sunday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox. He had a planned day off on the Monday morning/afternoon game at Fenway Park. “It’s very minor and if it wasn’t April, I would probably be back in there today,” Wieters said. “But we’ve got a lot of games left.” He is expected to play Wednesday in the second game of series at Rogers Centre.

RHP Chris Tillman will make his fifth start of the season -- third on the road -- on Wednesday against the Blue Jays in the middle game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. Tillman pitched five innings on Friday night to pick up the win, allowing three runs and seven hits against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Tillman is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA in his two road starts this season. The Blue Jays are the only team to beat him. He lost 2-0 to Toronto at Camden Yards, giving up only two unearned runs, three hits and one walk in eight innings. In 11 career starts against the Blue Jays he is 3-4 with a 3.42 ERA. In his past three starts against Toronto he is 0-2 while the Orioles have scored only 1.96 runs a game in support. He is 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA at Rogers Centre.