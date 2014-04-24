3B Manny Machado (left knee surgery) was 3-for-4 with three singles while playing seven innings in his fourth extended spring training game in Sarasota, Fla., on Wednesday. He is scheduled to play the first game of his minor-league rehabilitation assignment with Class A Frederick on Friday.

RHP Dylan Bundy (right elbow surgery) threw breaking pitches on Wednesday for the first time since he had Tommy John surgery. He threw eight curveballs in a 40-pitch bullpen session in Sarasota, Fla.

OF Nelson Cruz hit two home runs, including his seventh career grand slam, in Wednesday night’s 10-8 win over the Blue Jays. He has three home runs in the series as he hit homers in back-to-back games for the second time this season. He has at least one RBI in each of his past six games.

SS J.J. Hardy (right hamstring strain) was back in the lineup for the first time since leaving Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning when he went 0-for-4 with a sacrifice fly in Wednesday night’s 10-8 win over the Blue Jays. He missed the next two games, including Tuesday night’s 9-3 loss to the Blue Jays in the opener of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

C Matt Wieters (sore right forearm) was back in the lineup for Wednesday night’s 10-8 win over the Blue Jays and went 3-for-5 with a double and a homer. He felt his arm tighten up on a throw in Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox and had a planned day off on Monday. He did not play in Tuesday’s 9-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

RHP Bud Norris will make his fourth start of the season, his third on the road, when he pitches the finale of a three-game series against the Blue Jays on Thursday. It will be his first career start at Rogers Centre. He is 0-2 (7.15 ERA) in his two road starts this season. He is 0-0 (2.45 ERA) in two career starts against the Blue Jays, including a seven-inning outing on April 12, a no-decision in which he allowed no runs, five hits and three walks while striking out four in a game Baltimore won 2-1.