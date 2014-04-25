3B Manny Machado (left knee surgery) will begin a minor-league rehabilitation assignment Friday with Class A Frederick. Then, after a stint at either Triple-A Norfolk or Double-A Bowie, he could rejoin the Orioles in Minnesota for their series against the Twins, May 2-4.

OF Nelson Cruz was 2-for-4 with two RBIs Thursday in an 11-4 win over Toronto and has driven in at least one run in seven consecutive games. That followed a game in which he drove in five runs with two home runs, including his seventh career grand slam, in a 10-8 win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday night. The last Oriole to drive in five runs in a game was 1B Chris Davis, on June 19, 2013, at Detroit.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez will be trying for his first win in his fifth start of the season as the Orioles open a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals. He is 0-2 with a 7.15 ERA in his first two home starts of the season. In nine starts against the Royals, he is 4-2 with a 3.53 ERA. He has a two-game winning streak against them.

1B Chris Davis’ first-inning homer Wednesday in a 10-8 win over Toronto was his 18th homer against the Blue Jays since the beginning of the 2012 season, the most of any player in baseball in that span. Orioles CF Adam Jones is second with 14. Davis was 2-for-5 with a season-high three RBIs Thursday in an 11-4 win over the Blue Jays. He has reached base in 20 consecutive games.