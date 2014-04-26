3B Manny Machado (left knee surgery) played his first rehab game Friday night, going 3-for-4 with the Class A Frederick Keys.

LHP T.J. McFarland was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after throwing three innings in Friday’s loss. He gave up one run on five hits against the Royals. The left-hander had been recalled on April 22 from Norfolk.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez’s early-season problems continued in Friday’s loss against Kansas City. He gave up four runs on six hits in six-plus innings -- and two of those runs came in the first and put the Orioles behind for good. He’s now 0-4 this season. “In the first inning, I couldn’t find the strike zone,” Jimenez said. “But I was able to step off the mound and re-group and throw strikes. I just kept throwing strikes and trying to give the team a chance to be close.”

C Matt Wieters continued on his recent roll, going 2-for-4 and increasing his average to .357. Wieters now banged out four straight multi-hit games and is 9-for-19 in that stretch.

1B Chris Davis left after the fourth inning due to a left oblique strain. The Orioles will be re-evaluating him, but both Davis and manager Buck Showalter said they’ll have a better idea of the situation Saturday. “I’ve never had an oblique strain or whatever you want to call it, but it doesn’t feel so bad right now that I can’t move or anything like that,” Davis said. “So I think right now, we’ll just take it one day at a time.”