3B Manny Machado played in his second rehab game Saturday with the Class A Frederick Keys. He went 1-for-4 (now 4-for-8 in two games), playing all nine innings at third base in a 4-2 loss against the Carolina Mudcats. Machado had an error but is drawing closer to returning to the Baltimore lineup.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen had season highs in strikeouts (six) and innings pitched (seven) in Saturday’s game but left with a no-decision. Chen gave up two runs and nine hits in those seven innings in one of his best efforts this season.

1B Nick Markakis shifted to first -- filling in for injured 1B Chris Davis -- for just the fourth time in his career Saturday. He drove in two runs, including a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 10th that gave the Orioles a 3-2 win over the Royals. Instead of hitting him in the face with a pie, teammates handed it to him and let the veteran taste it. “It was an interesting day,” he said.

1B Chris Davis was out of the lineup Saturday after leaving Friday’s game following the fourth inning with a strained left oblique. He’s now apparently headed for the DL on Sunday, which could prove costly. “As far as I know right now, it’s 15-day DL, so hopefully things will go well and I’ll be able to bounce back quickly,” Davis said.