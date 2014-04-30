FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2014 / 8:57 PM / 3 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Manny Machado was at the ballpark Tuesday and met with the media but hasn’t officially been activated. That likely happens when the Orioles and Pirates finally get on the field as rain is forecast again on Wednesday.

RF/1B Nick Markakis is first among all active players with a career average of .336 in interleague play. That’s also fourth all-time.

LHP Troy Patton is about ready to return. He’s on a 25-game suspension, and the left-hander will need to miss one more game before the Orioles can get him back.

IF/OF Steve Pearce was signed to a major-league contract on Tuesday. The Orioles probably will need him to help out at first with 1B Chris Davis out due to a left oblique injury.

RHP Chris Tillman will make the start when the Orioles take the field again Wednesday, weather permitting. He’ll still be facing Pittsburgh’s Charlie Morton. Tillman’s never faced the Pirates or any team in the NL Central.

