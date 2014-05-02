FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
May 3, 2014 / 3:42 AM / 3 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Josh Stinson was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk, clearing a roster spot for the return of LHP Troy Patton from the restricted list. Stinson, 26, had no decisions and a 7.15 ERA in seven appearances for Baltimore this season.

3B Manny Machado was activated Thursday and returned to the starting lineup in Game 2 of the Orioles’ doubleheader against the Pirates. He went 0-for-5 but made several nice plays on defense. “It was awesome. I had to take all of it in,” Machado said about his return.

2B Steve Lombardozzi was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday to clear a roster spot for the return of 3B Manny Machado from the disabled list. Lombardozzi hit .292/.301/.333 with no homers and two RBIs in 19 games for Baltimore this season.

RF Nick Markakis hit a solo homer in the seventh inning of Game 2 of Thursday’s doubleheader, tying him with Al Bumbry for ninth place on team’s all-time hit list with 1,403. He homered in both games Thursday against Pittsburgh, finishing the day 3-for-8.

LHP Troy Patton returned to the Orioles on Thursday, giving up one run on two hits in one-third of an inning of relief in Game 2 of the doubleheader against the Pirates. He was reinstated from the restricted list after completing a 25-game suspension he received for use of a banned amphetamine. Patton was 2-0 with a 3.70 ERA last year.

RHP Evan Meek was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after Thursday’s doubleheader. He was 0-1 with a 6.94 ERA in 12 relief appearances. The Orioles will announce another move Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
