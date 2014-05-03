3B Manny Machado ripped a single off the wall in his second at-bat Friday for his first hit of the 2014 season. He came off the disabled list prior to Thursday’s games and went 0-for-5 in his first game back.

RHP Brad Brach was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and arrived at Target Field about three hours before first pitch Friday. Baltimore used up a lot of innings in the bullpen in Thursday’s doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Brach was needed to supplement some arms. RHP Evan Meek was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk to make room on the roster.

RF Nick Markakis’ single in the first inning was his 1,404th career hit, moving him ahead of Al Bumbry for 13th place on the O’s all-time list. Since the start of 2012, Markakis has feasted on Twins pitching, going 28-for-56 (.500) with seven extra-base hits and eight RBIs.

C Matt Wieters has a hit in six of seven games, all multi-hit efforts, and is batting .419 with three doubles, two homers and eight RBIs over that span.