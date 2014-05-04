RHP Brad Brach made his Orioles debut after he was acquired in a trade from the San Diego Padres in November. Recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before the game Friday, Brach pitched well through 1 1/3 innings before allowing three straight hitters to reach base, the third being a three-run home run by Twins first baseman Joe Mauer.

RHP Brad Brach made his Orioles debut on Saturday against the Twins after he was acquired in a trade from the San Diego Padres in November. Recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before Friday’s game, Brach pitched well through 1 1/3 innings before allowing three straight hitters to reach base, the third being a three-run homer by Twins first baseman Joe Mauer.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs (two earned) over five-plus innings. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak but continued a run of four straight outings in which he has allowed three runs or fewer.

DH Nelson Cruz went 1-for-4 on Saturday against the Twins and has a hit in seven of his last eight games at Target Field. He is batting .387 during that stretch.

RF Nick Markakis’ double in the fifth inning extended his hitting streak to 11 games. He is 16-for-44 with two home runs and six RBIs over that span.