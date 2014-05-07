RHP Brad Brach was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday when the Orioles recalled LHP T.J. McFarland. Brach, 28, allowed three runs in 1 2/3 innings over two appearances for Baltimore this season.

LHP T.J. McFarland was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday after making one poor start in the minors (3 2/3 innings, four runs). He posted a 2.25 ERA in two relief appearances for the Orioles before he was optioned to the minors in late April.

C Matt Wieters will have his sore right elbow examined by orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday. Wieters, who has thrown out just one of 12 attempted base stealers, missed a game in Toronto because of elbow soreness and was designated hitter on Tuesday. He underwent an MRI on Monday.

1B Chris Davis took 25 swings and made 30 throws on Monday at Tropicana Field, both firsts since suffering a left oblique strain. Injured on April 26, he is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list on May 11 but will likely need up to three rehabilitation games, according to manager Buck Showalter. He will simulate playing in the field some time during the series with Tampa Bay.

RHP Chris Tillman allowed three runs or less for the sixth time in seven starts this season but earned no decision in a 5-3 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. The Orioles has won six of his seven starts this season.

RHP Bud Norris (2-2, 3.94) is scheduled to start against the Rays on Wednesday at Tropicana Field after winning at Toronto on April 24. Norris allowed three earned runs on five hits in six innings. He has the second-longest streak of starts in the majors (132) without a complete game.