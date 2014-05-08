C Caleb Joseph was activated from Triple-A Norfolk with Matt Wieters currently unable to throw. Joseph, 27, was batting .261 with two home runs in Triple-A. He went 0-for-3 in his major league debut against the Rays at Tropicana Field on Wednesday.

2B Jonathan Schoop had a go-ahead two-run homer against RHP Brandon Gomes in the seventh inning of Baltimore’s 4-3 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field on Wednesday. He became the first Oriole to hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning or later on an 0-2 pitch since Chris Davis on April 28, 2013, against Oakland.

CF Adam Jones hit leadoff homers in both the second and fourth innings off Tampa Bay LHP Cesar Ramos on Wednesday. It was Jones’ fourth multihomer game. Jones didn’t get to face Ramos a third time because Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon brought in RHP Brandon Gomes. Jones flied out in that sixth-inning at-bat. “You didn’t want to keep pressing your luck right there,” Maddon said. “Jones had some good at-bats.”

C Matt Wieters will not need surgery on his sore right elbow, according to Dr. James Andrews. An irregularity in an MRI taken on Monday led the Orioles and Wieters to consult Andrews, who said the catcher apparently aggravated an old injury of the flexor mass in the elbow. Wieters, who is batting .341, did not start Wednesday. The 27-year-old has thrown out just one of 12 attempted basestealers this season.

2B Jemile Weeks was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday because the Orioles needed to make room on the 25-man roster for C Caleb Joseph. Weeks, 27, had played in just three games for the Orioles since joining the club in late April, producing three hits in 13 at-bats.