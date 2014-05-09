FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
May 10, 2014 / 2:01 AM / 3 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RHP Dylan Bundy threw a 50-pitch bullpen session on Thursday and is scheduled to face hitters for the first time in nearly a year on Tuesday. Bundy, the 21-year-old top pitching prospect recovering from Tommy John surgery last June, should begin pitching in extended spring training games within two weeks or so.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen will make his seventh start of the season Friday as the Orioles welcome the Astros to Camden Yards. Chen is 1-1 with a 3.32 ERA in three home starts this season, and Baltimore has gone 2-1 in those games. Chen has faced Houston only once in his career, earning the win on July 30, 2013, in a 4-3 Orioles victory.

OF Nick Markakis extended his team-high hitting streak to 15 games with a third-inning single in the Orioles’ 3-1 win over the Rays on Thursday night at Tropicana Field. Markakis is batting .328 (20-for-61) during that stretch. He is only four games shy of tying his career-long streak of 19 games, which he accomplished June 8-30, 2011. Markakis’ current streak is the second-longest active run in the majors, behind only Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado (28).

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez picked up the win in the Orioles’ 3-1 win over the Rays on Thursday night at Tropicana Field, improving to 2-4 on the year. More encouraging is the fact that Jimenez is 2-0 with a 0.71 ERA in his last two starts after going 0-4 with a 6.59 ERA in his first five outings. Jimenez allowed one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out three in 5 1/3 innings. In five career starts against the Rays, Jimenez is 4-1 with a 2.53 ERA.

1B Steve Pearce hit his second homer of the series and season Thursday night at Tropicana Field, a two-run shot off Rays LHP David Price that helped the Orioles win, 3-1. This marked the second time Pearce has homered twice in the same series and the first time since Sept. 23-25, 2008. It was also Pearce’s first game-winning RBI since Sept. 28. Of his 19 career homers, 12 have come against left-handed pitchers, and three of his last six homers have come against the Rays.

C Matt Wieters returned to the starting lineup in Thursday’s 3-1 win over the Rays, finishing 1-for-4 as the designated hitter. Wieters is dealing with an elbow injury that forced him to visit Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday, but he is not considered a candidate for surgery.

1B Chris Davis is expected to take pregame batting practice on Friday and is getting closer to beginning a minor league rehabilitation assignment. Davis, out since April 25 with a left oblique strain, likely will need a brief rehab stint before rejoining the Orioles. The 2013 home run champion is batting .250 with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 22 games this season.

