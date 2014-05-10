C Caleb Joseph dressed for his first home game as a member of the Orioles. He was called up from Triple-A Norfolk and made his big league debut on Wednesday at Tampa Bay. Joseph spent parts of seven seasons in the minor leagues before making it to Baltimore. “Guys like throwing to him,” manager Buck Showalter said of Joseph, who caught all nine innings and batted ninth Wednesday and Thursday against the Rays. He did not play Friday.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen, the only lefty in the Baltimore rotation, made the start Friday and got the win as he allowed just two runs in seven innings.

OF Henry Urrutia, who played for the Orioles last year and was with Triple-A Norfolk, will have sports hernia surgery May 13 in Philadelphia, according to manager Buck Showalter. He will be out six to eight weeks. Urrutia was hitting .220 in 20 games for the Tides. He hit .276 in 24 games for the Orioles last season.

C Matt Wieters, who has a sore right throwing elbow, was the DH on Friday against the Astros as Steve Clevenger made the start behind the plate. Rookie Caleb Joseph was the starting catcher on Wednesday and Thursday at Tampa Bay. “Right now, our focus is on treatment and DH‘ing for a while, and then, when we feel we are at a good place there, we’ll pick up a ball,” said Wieters, who was hitless in four at-bats Friday.

1B Chris Davis will play for Double-A Bowie in a rehab assignment Saturday against New Britain, a farm team of the Minnesota Twins. Davis is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list Sunday. He was put on the DL on April 27, retroactive to April 26, with a left oblique strain. “I feel good today, which is obviously good,” said Davis, who took batting practice Friday at Camden Yards. “I have been told I have recovered quickly. I felt better in the cage yesterday (at Tampa Bay) than I have in a long time.” Davis was hitting .250 with two homers in 76 at-bats after he led the majors with 53 homers last season.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez will start Saturday against Houston. Last season he was one of the most consistent starters for the Orioles, but this year he has struggled with a record of 1-3 and an ERA of 5.28.