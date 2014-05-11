C Steve Clevenger was in the lineup for a second straight game as regular catcher Matt Wieters (sore elbow) served as the DH. Clevenger went 3 for 5 and drove in the game-winning run with a 10th inning double. The performance tied his career high for hits in a game and improved his 2014 average from .206 to .256.

RHP Tommy Hunter suffered his second blown save of the season in Saturday’s 5-4 win over Houston. After left fielder Nelson Cruz homered to put Baltimore ahead 3-2 in the eighth, Hunter allowed three hits in the ninth, including a two-run single by Jose Altuve with two outs. “They’re hitting fastballs, they’re hitting curves, they’re hitting everything I throw right now,” said Hunter, who has given up a run in each of his last two appearances. “It’s not just one pitch. (I‘ll) just spot up and keep battling.”

1B Chris Davis played for Double-A Bowie Saturday night on a rehabilitation assignment, going 1-for-4 with a single run scored and two strikeouts in nine innings. Manager Buck Showalter said Davis will be re-evaluated Sunday when he is eligible to come off the disabled list. He was put on the 15-day disabled list on April 27, retroactive to April 26, with a left oblique strain.

RHP Chris Tillman (3-1, 3.80 ERA) makes his eighth start of the season Sunday. He’s 0-1 with a 2.04 ERA at home in 2014. In his lone start against the Astros, Tillman earned the win last June 4, allowing a run on four hits in seven innings. He has struggled in his last four starts, giving up 16 earned runs in 21 1/3 innings, but the Orioles have won each game.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez turned in his longest start of the young season in Saturday’s 5-4 win over Houston. He went seven innings in a no-decision, giving up two runs on six hits, while striking out six and walking two to keep the Orioles in the game against Colin McHugh. “I thought Miggy was solid. He’s had some good ones. Tonight was one of them,” manager Buck Showalter said. “Pitchers, they see how good the other guy’s pitching,” Showalter said. “(Gonzalez) knows there’s not going to be much margin for error there.”