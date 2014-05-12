OF David Lough got the start in left field Sunday for the series finale against the Astros. Nelson Cruz, who played left field the previous night and homered, was moved to designated hitter. Lough has struggled offensively this season and went 0-for-2 Sunday before being pulled for Steve Pearce. He is batting just .167 with three RBIs in 26 games.

2B Ryan Flaherty got the start ahead of Jonathan Schoop for the series finale against the Astros on Sunday. The Orioles like Flaherty’s versatility to play any position in the infield and he has appeared in 22 games this season. Flaherty went 0-for-3 Sunday, but made several nice diving stops on defense. He is batting .203 with six RBIs on the season.

LHP T.J. McFarland was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after Sunday’s game. He gave up two runs on seven hits in three innings Sunday against the Astros, leaving him with no decisions and a 3.86 ERA after three appearances for the Orioles this season. A roster replacement will be announced Monday.

C Matt Wieters was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday with a right elbow strain. Wieters has not caught since May 4 and has served as the designated hitter over the past three games. Baltimore has two other catchers on its current roster -- Steve Clevenger and Caleb Joseph. The Orioles are hoping they don’t have to look outside the organization to find additional help at the position. “We’re looking at other options, but we hope that we don’t have to go there,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. Wieters is expected to miss about two weeks.

1B Chris Davis returned to the Orioles lineup Sunday since going on the disabled retroactive to April 26 with a strained left oblique. Davis batted third and went 2-for-4 with two strikeouts. After leading the major leagues with 53 home runs last season, Davis has hit just two so far this season. “I felt good,” Davis said. “Timing is a little off, little in between. But it was definitely good to be in there, moving around again. It’s going to take a little bit of time.”