May 14, 2014 / 2:27 AM / 3 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Steve Clevenger had his second three-hit game in three days by going 3-for-4 in Monday’s 4-1 loss to the Tigers. Clevenger also threw out a runner stealing and drew a batter’s interference call on Tigers 3B Nick Castellanos in the seventh.

RHP Preston Guilmet was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before Monday’s series opener against the Tigers. The 26-year old has pitched in four major league games, all with the Indians last year. He threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings in Monday’s loss. “Just a matter if he can get an opportunity to see if he can carry it over to the next level,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s had a very short look at this level.”

RF Nick Markakis went 0-for-4 and saw his 18-game hitting streak come to an end. He batted .356 during that run, which included two homers and eight RBIs.

RHP Bud Norris threw 7 2/3 solid innings in Monday’s loss. He gave up four runs on only five hits and took the loss. But his last pitch proved most memorable as he drilled RF Torii Hunter with a pitch. Hunter went out toward the mound and home plate umpire James Hoye tossed him out. “You know, obviously, he didn’t like it. He’s entitled to his opinion, but I think he did overreact a little bit,” Norris said.

