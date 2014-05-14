C Caleb Joseph got his first major league hit in Tuesday’s game. He singled to center off LHP Drew Smyly in the fourth inning, and he also threw out two attempted base-stealers plus another runner who tried to advance on a pitch that bounced in the dirt. “Caleb had a great game,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “I was really proud of Caleb tonight. He did a heck of a job.”

RHP Kevin Gausman will be called up to start Wednesday’s series finale against the Tigers in his first major league game of the season. Gausman, 23, went 3-5 with a 5.66 ERA in 20 games (five starts) for Baltimore last year. He was 0-1 with a 2.08 ERA in six starts for Triple-A Norfolk this season.

RHP Preston Guilmet was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after Tuesday’s loss. Guilmet, called up Monday, appeared each of the past two nights, throwing a scoreless 1 1/3 innings Monday and striking out the only batter he faced Tuesday.

CF Adam Jones hit a first-inning solo homer that gave the Orioles their lone run in Tuesday’s defeat. He extended his hitting streak to eight games, with four of his five homers coming during that time.

RHP Tommy Hunter’s problems continued in Tuesday’s 4-1 loss. He gave up four ninth-inning runs on homers to Detroit DH Miguel Cabrera (a three-run shot) and 1B Victor Martinez for his third blown save in 14 chances. “It sucks, man,” Hunter said. “It’s not fun to lose. That’s my take on it. I don’t like getting beat.”

RHP Chris Tillman has some groin tenderness, according to manager Buck Showalter, but the skipper said he thinks it is not going to be an issue. Tillman is scheduled to start Friday in Kansas City against the Royals.