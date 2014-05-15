C Steve Clevenger got the start back of the plate as C Matt Wieters (sore elbow) is on the disabled list. He was 1-for-4 at the plate as the Orioles lost their third game in a row to Detroit. “No one wants to get swept. We have to get better as a team,” Clevenger said.

2B Jonathan Schoop came up with blood on the index finger of his right hand while trying to turn a double play in the fourth. DH Victor Martinez never touched Schoop on the slide into second. Schoop was looked at by the training staff. He had blood wiped off his hand and he stayed in the game. He was hitless in four at bats and his average fell to .224.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen will start Thursday at Kansas City, which is much weaker than Detroit against lefties. Chen was on scheduled to pitch Wednesday against Detroit but was pushed back a day to the face the Royals to start a road trip.

RHP Kevin Gausman was called up from Triple-A Norfolk to make the start Wednesday afternoon against the Tigers in Baltimore. It was the first MLB start of the year for Gausman, who made his big league debut with the Orioles in 2013. He went four innings and gave up five runs and was tagged with loss in his sixth career start. “The bottom half of the lineup is what got me,” he said.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez, normally a starter, was used out of the bullpen on Wednesday as Kevin Gausman was called up from Triple-A Norfolk to start. Gonzalez gave up in the fifth and gave up two runs in two innings.