LHP Zach Britton retired the Royals in order in the ninth on three ground balls for his first career save. Britton is 3-0 with a 0.81 ERA in 17 relief appearances this year, allowing just 12 hits in 22 1/3 innings, while striking out 15 and walking five. Manager Buck Showalter stopped short of naming Britton his closer after RHP Tommy Hunter had blown his past two save opportunities. “Guys graduate,” Showalter said. “It was a good start and it’s good to know that if we need him for a given night he’ll be ready. We’ll see how it goes from here.”

INF Jonathan Schoop, who had started 18 games at second and 14 games at third, did not play Thursday. He split his right index fingernail in the game Wednesday and it was swollen, although he said he was OK to play.

RHP Kevin Gausman, the Orioles’ highly regarded pitching prospect and the fourth overall pick in the 2012 draft out of LSU, was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday. Gausman, 23, took the loss Wednesday against the Tigers, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks in four innings in his first big league start of the season.

C Matt Wieters, who is on the disabled list with a strained right elbow, caught RHP Bud Norris in a bullpen session Thursday. Wieters, however, did not throw the ball back to Norris; he handed it to a coach. Wieters wants to continue to catch bullpens to keep his legs in shape for the squatting required for the job.

RHP Evan Meek was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to bolster an overworked Orioles’ bullpen. Meek, a 2010 National League All-Star with the Pirates, began the season with Baltimore, where he had 9 1/3 scoreless innings before being sent to Norfolk on May 2. “We needed the arm,” manager Buck Showalter said. “This (transaction) puts us back on an even keel.”