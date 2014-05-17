LF David Lough snapped an 0-for-17 skid with a seventh-inning single. It was his first career hit against the Royals, who traded him to the Orioles during the offseason for 3B Danny Valencia.

RHP Brad Brach was called up from Triple-A Norfolk when RHP Evan Meek was designated for assignment. Brach had allowed three runs in 1 2/3 innings over two appearances for Baltimore this season.

DH Nelson Cruz drove in two more runs in the 4-0 victory at Kansas City. That hiked his RBI total to 37, which ranks second in the American League. He tops the majors with 27 RBIs on the road.

1B Chris Davis homered in the eighth, his first home run since April 23 and coming off the disabled list Sunday. It was Davis’ third of the season after leading the majors with 53 home runs last year.

RHP Chris Tillman pitched not only his first complete game, but his first shutout. He limited the Royals to five hits, four of them singles, in a 4-0 whitewashing. “I don’t think about (shutouts and complete games), but it is awesome,” Tillman said. “I’ll take more of them, but that’s not my goal. My personal goal is to get deep in the game every game.”

RHP Evan Meek was designated for assignment. He had a 6.94 ERA in 11.2 innings pitched with the Orioles this season.