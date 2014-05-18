C Caleb Joseph made his fourth start after having his contract purchased May 7 from Triple-A Norfolk, where he hit .261 in 22 games. Joseph, who stroked his first major-league hit Tuesday and threw out two runners attempting to steal second, went 0-for-2 against Royals LHP Danny Duffy, who retired the first 21 batters. “The book on him is really good stuff; he just has command issues,” Joseph said. “Tonight he threw a lot of strikes, a lot of quality fastballs. You could tell we were off balance. He threw a lot of nice sliders. He did his job, but ultimately we’ve got to find the barrel a little bit more and put some more pressure on him.”

2B Jonathan Schoop returned to the lineup after missing the first two games of this series with a split fingernail. Schoop went 0-for-3, striking out once, to drop his average to .218.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, who starts Sunday against the Royals, is 2-0 with a 0.46 ERA in three May starts. He began the season 0-4 with a 6.59 ERA in five April starts.

RHP Bud Norris gave the Orioles a quality start, holding the Royals to a run in the first inning and nothing after that, but lost 1-0. He went 7 1/3 innings, yielding a run on four hits, walking one, hitting a batter and striking out one. For the 20th time in 37 starts for the Orioles and Astros since the beginning of the 2013 season, he received two or fewer runs of support.