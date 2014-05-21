3B Manny Machado went 7-for-16 in a four-game series at Kansas City last weekend before going 1-for-5 Tuesday. “He looked like the Manny we’re used to seeing,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s starting to move better in the field and look comfortable at the plate. I don’t think anyone expected Manny to come back from an injury that serious, especially after missing a good chunk of spring training, and not show some rust. He’s getting there, and believe me, he’s the worth wait until he gets all the way back.”

RHP Dylan Bundy, considered the organization’s best prospect, threw 18 pitches Tuesday in an extended spring training game in Florida. It was Bundy’s first time pitching to hitters from another organization since undergoing Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery last June. Though Bundy gave up two home runs, his fastball was clocked at 90-92 mph and he said he felt good physically after the outing.

CF Adam Jones extended his hitting streak to 14 games Tuesday by going 2-for-4 with a double. He is 21-for-59 (.356) with five homers and 12 RBIs during the streak.

C Matt Wieters said Tuesday that his strained right elbow is feeling much better eight days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection. There was talk Wieters might be out until July 1, but he is confidence he be activated off the disabled list well before then. He has been out since May 11.

1B Chris Davis had the second three-home run game of his career Tuesday night. It was also the seventh career multi-homer game for Davis, who finished 4-for-5 with five RBIs.

RHP Chris Tillman (4-2, 3.34) will start Wednesday night at Pittsburgh in the finale of a two-game series, facing LHP Wandy Rodriguez (0-2, 6.84). Tillman is 4-0 with a 3.71 ERA in five road starts this season. His lone career start against the Pirates came May 1 at Baltimore, and he did not receive a decision after allowing three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.