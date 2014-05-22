FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
#Treasury Markets
May 23, 2014

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Wei-Yin Chen (5-2, 3.69 ERA) will start Thursday night against Cleveland in the opener of a four-game home series. He lost his only career start against the Indians on June 28, 2012, allowing six runs in 6 1/3 innings at Baltimore.

LF Nelson Cruz likes to refer to his bat as his “boom stick” and it has been booming lately. Cruz hit his fourth home run in seven gamers Wednesday night in a 9-8 loss at Pittsburgh. He has a team-leading 14 this season after signed as a free agent during spring training and being suspended for 50 games late last season with Texas as a result of Major League Baseball’s investigation into the Biogenesis scandal.

CF Adam Jones’ 14-game hitting streak, which was the longest active one in the major leagues, ended Thursday. He went 0-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout.

RHP Chris Tillman saw his fortunes take a quick reversal Wednesday night as he was tagged for eight runs in one-plus inning while taking the loss. He threw his first career shutout in his previous start last Friday against the Royals at Kansas City. Tillman is 4-2 with a 4.21 ERA in 10 starts this season. He had allowed three runs or fewer in eight of his previous nine starts.

