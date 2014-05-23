3B Manny Machado left the game Thursday against the Indians in the 12th inning with right groin stiffness. He went 1-for-6 and his status for Friday’s game was uncertain. “It’s something that it didn’t really bother me hitting or fielding,” Machado said. “It was more of a stiffness every time I started running or that first step. And it just kept getting worse.”

RHP Dylan Bundy, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, will throw in an extended spring training game Saturday against Tampa Bay. Bundy is expected to return to the club midsummer, barring any setbacks.

RHP Preston Guilmet was recalled Thursday from Triple-A Norfolk. Guilmet has made two appearances for the Orioles and has not allowed a run, with three strikeouts over 1 2/3 innings. He was 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 15 appearances for the Tide. He immediately made an impression with the Orioles, throwing a perfect 2 1/3 innings against Cleveland. “He’s got good tempo, real good, aggressive,” manager Buck Showalter said. “I look at him throughout his whole career, he’s always been a one-inning guy.”

RHP Johan Santana continues to progress from offseason left shoulder surgery and threw 48 pitches in an extended spring training game at the Orioles’ spring facility on Sarasota, Fla. Santana felt well enough to throw an additional 10 pitches in a side session after the outing. He is expected to join the team by midsummer.

RHP Tommy Hunter was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday with a left groin strain. The move was retroactive to May 21. Hunter is 1-1 with a 6.06 ERA and 11 saves in 14 chances. “We’re hoping to catch this in its infancy,” manager Buck Showalter said about the injury. RHP Preston Guilmet was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to fill the roster spot.

C Matt Wieters is scheduled to come off the disabled list Monday, but he has yet to test his sore right elbow. As a result, his stint on the DL might have to be extended. Wieters is hoping to avoid surgery on the elbow, and the club might give him until July before making a decision.

1B Chris Davis is expected to miss Sunday’s series finale against the Cleveland Indians and Monday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers for the birth of his first child. Manager Buck Showalter said doctors will induce labor if the baby is not born by Sunday.