3B Manny Machado was out of the lineup Friday night after leaving Thursday night’s 13-inning loss to Cleveland with a sore right groin. “(I) talked with him and the trainers. I think it’s better than we thought it would be today,” manager Buck Showalter said. “So it’s the proverbial day-to-day. See what the next day or so brings, but we don’t think it’s a DL-able thing at this point.”

LHP T.J. McFarland was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk Friday to provide some help for the team’s overworked bullpen. Baltimore relievers had tossed 141/3 innings Wednesday and Thursday and McFarland, a starter, gives them another long-man in the bullpen. It’s McFarland’s third stint with the Orioles this season.

RHP Preston Guilmet was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk to make room for LHP T.J. McFarland. Guilmet hadn’t allowed a hit while striking out four in four perfect innings over three appearances, but the Orioles needed another long-man to help its overworked bullpen and McFarland is a starter.

RF Nick Markakis went 4-for-5, passing Oriole great Paul Blair for eighth place on the team’s all-time hit list with 1,429. Markakis has hit in five straight games (10-for-24) and improved his average to .306 overall, and in the first inning this year, he’s 20-for-45 (.444). “He’s so consistent, everything that he does,” said manager Buck Showalter. “I don’t think he feels the pressure to do things from the leadoff spot that he might feel in other places, but he’s capable of hitting about anywhere you want to hit him in the batting order.”

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (2-5, 4.50) makes his 10th start of the season Saturday at home against the Indians. Jimenez is 0-3 with a 4.81 ERA in four home starts in 2014. In his last start, he allowed five runs and eight hits in five innings of a loss at Kansas City. Before that, he was 2-0 in May, having given up one earned run in 19 2/3 innings. He’s never faced the Indians.

1B Chris Davis homered, doubled and drove in four runs in Baltimore’s 8-4 win Friday night against the Indians. It was his fourth homer of the week and third multi-hit game. In the last four games he’s improved his average from .231 to .267. “Early on I felt like I was fouling off a lot of pitches, good pitches to drive, now I‘m obviously not missing them,” Davis said. “It feels good to swing the bat better.”

RHP Bud Norris went six innings Friday night against the Indians, allowing four runs on six hits and improving to 3-4 with a 3.83 ERA. He threw 110 pitches. “Really the game-changer for me was going out in the sixth. We score two in the fifth (to take the lead) and to go back out there, leave a guy on third base, it says something to your team,” he said. “I was really happy with the sixth, to get through that one, it put us in position to win the game.”