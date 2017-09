C Nick Hundley was traded to Baltimore on Saturday for LHP Troy Patton. Hundley, 30, was a second-round pick of the Padres in 2005 and made his Major League debut in 2008. He had fallen to third on the Padres’ catching depth chart behind switch-hitter Yasmani Grandal and Rene Rivera. Hundley was hitting .271 this season with one home run and three RBIs. He has a .238 career average with 85 doubles, 11 triples, 47 home runs and 195 RBIs in 510 games.