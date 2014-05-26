3B Manny Machado returned to the lineup Sunday after missing the past two games with a slight groin pull. Machado went 1-for-2 with a homer and played flawlessly at third. Prior to the game, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said he created two lineups: one with Machado and one without him. Machado said after the game the injury did not bother him at all. On if his leg bothered him: “I had it wrapped on pretty good, I kept it nice and tight,” Machado said. “Everything went well. Everything felt good.”

INF Steve Lombardozzi was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk to make room for C Nick Hundley, who the Orioles acquired Saturday from the San Diego Padres. Lombardozzi is batting .288 with 2 RBIs in 73 at-bats with Baltimore this season. Prior to the game. Lombardozzi knew his staus was uncertain. ”Whether you’re here or you’re in Triple-A, you’ve just got to take it one day at a time, he said. “I just want to help this team win. It’s part of the business. You’ve got to just learn to accept that. Those are things you can’t control. You’ve just got to take it one day at a time.”

RHP Preston Guilmet was activated prior to Sunday’s game against the Indians. Guilmet was initially recalled Friday before being put on the taxi squad to replace RHP Tommy Hunter, who went on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left groin. He pitched a scoreless seventh inning against Cleveland with two strikeouts and a walk.

RHP Johan Santana is expected to throw up to 75 pitches in his last extended spring game Tuesday. Santana is recovering from offseason left shoulder surgery. The Orioles are still determining a timetable for Santana joining the team.