C/1B Steve Clevenger was optioned Tuesday to Triple-A Norfolk after the Orioles reinstated 1B Chris Davis from the paternity list. Clevenger had appeared in 24 games this season for Baltimore and hit .243 with eight doubles and eight RBIs.

LF Nelson Cruz was 2-for-3 and hit his MLB-leading 17th home run of the season Tuesday in the Orioles’ 7-6 loss at Milwaukee. Cruz has now hit safely in eight straight games and leads the American League with 46 RBIs.

INF Steve Pearce hit his fourth home run of the season -- a pinch-hit, three-run shot of Milwaukee right-hander Matt Garza that gave the Orioles a 6-5 lead. Since re-signing with the Orioles on April 29, Pearce is batting .339 with three doubles, four home runs and one RBI.

1B Chris Davis was reinstated from the paternity list Tuesday and was back in the lineup as the Orioles faced Milwaukee. Davis missed the last two games to be with his wife, Jill, who gave birth to the couple’s first child over the weekend.