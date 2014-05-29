RHP Edgmer Escalona is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk. He has been on the disabled list all season due to right shoulder inflammation.

LF Nelson Cruz hit two home runs Wednesday, giving him a career-high 12 for the month and a major-league-leading 18 this season. Cruz went 2-for-3 with a walk and added his 47th and 48th RBIs for the season, the most in the American League.

LHP Johan Santana will make one more start at extended spring training and could join the Orioles’ rotation by mid-June -- assuming he doesn’t exercise an opt-out clause in his contract that kicks in on Friday. The two-time Cy Young Award winner, who is trying to come back from a second left shoulder operation, signed a one-year minor league contract with Baltimore in early March.

SS J.J. Hardy went 2-for-3 with a walk Wednesday. He has not homered since Sept. 6, 2013 -- a span of 66 games and 257 at-bats.

OF Nolan Reimold (strained neck) continues to take part in extended spring training games. Manager Buck Showalter said there is no timetable for Reimold’s return.

RHP Evan Meek was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, leaving the Orioles with 39 players on their 40-man roster. Meek went 0-1 with a 6.94 ERA in 12 games before he was optioned to Norfolk on May 18. Meek has appeared in eight games with Norfolk, going 1-0 with a 5.59 ERA.