OF Francisco Peguero saw his 20-day rehab stint with Triple-A Norfolk end, but he remains on the disabled list due to a recently sustained hamstring injury. He opened the season on the DL due to right wrist tendinitis.

3B Manny Machado was dropped five spots in the batting order to seventh after spending the first 24 games in the No. 2 hole following his return from the disabled list on May 1. Machado continued to slump at the plate despite the move, finishing 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. He is batting .216/.270/.284, and he committed a throwing error Thursday.

DH Nelson Cruz finished 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the fourth inning, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Cruz is batting .472 (17-for-36) during his streak. His 49 RBIs before the end of May are the second most in club history, trailing the 50 that 1B Chris Davis posted before by June 1 last season.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez did not factor into the decision but delivered a quality start Thursday at Houston. He allowed one run on three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts over six innings. He lowered his ERA to 2.24 against the Astros, his lowest against any opponent. In six starts this month, Jimenez posted a 3.12 ERA after producing a 6.59 ERA in five April starts.

LF Steve Pearce hit second in the order for the first time this season and finished 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Pearce is batting .324/.361/.574 over 23 games this season. “Trying to take advantage of Steve right now,” manager Buck Showalter said.