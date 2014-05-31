FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
May 31, 2014

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) was sent on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk May 30. He went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

3B Manny Machado finished 0-for-3 and remains hitless since being dropped five spots in the batting over to seventh. Machado is 0-for-8 since May 28 and, after spending the first 24 games batting second, is now hitting just .210/.263/.276.

DH Nelson Cruz finished 1-for-4 with a fourth-inning single, extending his hitting streak to 11 consecutive games. Cruz is batting .450 (18-for-40) during his streak and, with one game remaining before the calendar hits June, remains one RBI shy of 1B Chris Davis’ club record of 50 RBIs (set in 2013) through the first two months of the season.

1B Chris Davis finished 1-for-4 with a single in the seventh inning, snapping an 0-for-17 skid in the process. Davis’ sinking line drive was slightly misplayed by Astros CF Dexter Fowler, who paused before coming in and just missing the ball, which clipped off his glove. Davis saw a slight dip in his slash line, which stands at .237/.361/.439.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before allowing a two-out infield single to Astros 2B Jose Altuve. Gonzalez has allowed three earned runs or less in nine consecutive starts, posting a 3.27 ERA over that span. He has four consecutive starts of at least six innings pitched with just two runs allowed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
