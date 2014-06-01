FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
June 1, 2014 / 9:57 PM / 3 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Zach Britton lowered his ERA 0.91 while picking up his fourth save. He entered play third in the American League in relief ERA and began another scoreless streak after having his 12-outing scoreless streak snapped on Tuesday. Britton allowed one hit while striking out one batter on Saturday.

DH Nelson Cruz finished 2-for-2 with a walk, a home run and three RBIs, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. He leads the majors with 20 home runs and his 52 RBIs through the end of May are a club record. Cruz is batting .476 (20-for-42) during his hitting streak.

CF Adam Jones played in his 1,000th career game, finishing 0-for-4 with a strikeout. The game was Jones’ 927th with the Orioles, which ranks 19th in cub history. Jones began his career with the Seattle Mariners, for whom he played in 73 games.

RHP Chris Tillman allowed one run on four hits and two walks over 6 2/3 innings and has allowed three earned runs or fewer in nine of 12 starts this season, and 25 of his last 32 road starts. The Orioles are to 9-3 in his starts this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.