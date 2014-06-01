LHP Zach Britton lowered his ERA 0.91 while picking up his fourth save. He entered play third in the American League in relief ERA and began another scoreless streak after having his 12-outing scoreless streak snapped on Tuesday. Britton allowed one hit while striking out one batter on Saturday.

DH Nelson Cruz finished 2-for-2 with a walk, a home run and three RBIs, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. He leads the majors with 20 home runs and his 52 RBIs through the end of May are a club record. Cruz is batting .476 (20-for-42) during his hitting streak.

CF Adam Jones played in his 1,000th career game, finishing 0-for-4 with a strikeout. The game was Jones’ 927th with the Orioles, which ranks 19th in cub history. Jones began his career with the Seattle Mariners, for whom he played in 73 games.

RHP Chris Tillman allowed one run on four hits and two walks over 6 2/3 innings and has allowed three earned runs or fewer in nine of 12 starts this season, and 25 of his last 32 road starts. The Orioles are to 9-3 in his starts this season.